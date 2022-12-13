Disney gives update on new coffee and bake shops coming to the BoardWalk

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Just months after announcing some special updates to Disney’s BoardWalk Resort, Walt Disney World is sharing exciting details that are sure to excite Florida foodies and visitors alike.

The resort announced Tuesday that the new Carousel Coffee shop will be opening soon.

The new go-to spot will offer a variety of Artisan Roasted Joffrey’s Coffee beverages, tea options, and mouthwatering pastries including a crunchy raspberry danish, banana bread, blueberry muffins and even Mickey Brownies.

Disney said the full menu for the Carousel Coffee shop will debut in the coming weeks.

Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk (Disney)

Opening in 2023, guests will also get the chance to savor the delicious menu at the all-new Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers. Disney described the shop as having a whimsical atmosphere that will be serving up handmade cakes, cookies, French macarons, brownies, dessert bars, pies, and cheesecakes.

Gwendolyn Rogers-Cake Bake Shop Owner (Disney)

“Upon opening, this sweet spot will feature both savory and sweet items on its menu, and of course showcase the incredible cakes that Gwendolyn and her team have created, for brunch, lunch, and dinner,” Disney described on its blog. ”In addition to the regular menu, you’ll also be able to enjoy an elegant afternoon tea service – how lovely! And the offerings don’t stop there. Not only, will there be table-service offerings, but also a quick-service bakery for you to pick up these delicious delights on-the-go.”

Just months ago, Disney’s BoardWalk Deli opened to guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Disney plans to share more details about Carousel Coffee and the Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers in the future.

