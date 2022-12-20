67º

WEATHER ALERT

Theme Parks

Disney: Characters returning soon to Cinderella’s Royal Table

Special experiences coming back Feb. 28

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Walt Disney World, Disney World, Theme Parks, Magic Kingdom, Cinderella’s Royal Table, Florida Foodie
Cinderella's Royal Table at Magic Kingdom (Walt Disney World)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Guests dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom will soon see a number of Disney princess characters return once again.

Walt Disney World announced on social media that character meet-and-greets will return beginning Feb. 28.

[TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers tasty Christmas gift to Ocala police | Winter is coming: Rain in Central Florida ahead of Arctic blast | Become a News 6 Insider]

The in-park table-service restaurant, located inside Cinderella Castle, serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner to those guests with dining reservations.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Cinderella’s Royal Table reopened to guests last year after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since that time, Cinderella has made brief appearances around the majestic Grand Hall. Reservations are required and can be made 60 days in advance.

Click here for information on the menu and to book a reservation.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email