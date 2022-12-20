Disney: Characters returning soon to Cinderella’s Royal Table

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Guests dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom will soon see a number of Disney princess characters return once again.

Walt Disney World announced on social media that character meet-and-greets will return beginning Feb. 28.

The in-park table-service restaurant, located inside Cinderella Castle, serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner to those guests with dining reservations.

Cinderella’s Royal Table reopened to guests last year after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since that time, Cinderella has made brief appearances around the majestic Grand Hall. Reservations are required and can be made 60 days in advance.

Click here for information on the menu and to book a reservation.

