Driver dies after hitting stopped car ahead, sparking 4-car collision in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Orange County after a driver sped into a car stopped directly ahead of him Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A crash report shows that the driver — a 64-year-old Davenport man — was stopped behind three other vehicles in the southbound lane of Avalon Road around 4:24 p.m.

Troopers said that the man drove forward into the sedan stopped ahead of him, causing that car to strike a another vehicle and that vehicle to collide with a fourth. The fourth vehicle’s driver got out of her car to inspect her vehicle before driving off, troopers said.

The Davenport man was taken to the Horizon West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, FHP stated. The driver and passenger of the sedan were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

No information was provided on why the Davenport man drove into the car ahead of him, nor did troopers have information on the fourth vehicle that drove off from the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to contact FHP at 407-737-2213.

