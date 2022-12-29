Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after Orange County hit-and-run crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for the driver of a white SUV after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, troopers said the crash happened around 5:08 p.m. along Interstate 4 in Winter Park.

The release shows that an unknown white SUV was driving east along the interstate near mile marker 87. The SUV changed lanes, moving into the path of a motorcyclist heading east on the roadway, troopers said.

As a result of the lane change, the right rear of the SUV struck the motorcycle, causing the motorcyclist to lose control and run off the right of the roadway, troopers said.

Afterward, the SUV struck the outside shoulder concrete wall barrier before fleeing east along Interstate 4, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist — a 65-year-old man from DeBary — was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said. Reports show the man was unable to provide a tag number for the SUV, though he described it as white with damage to the right rear taillight.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to contact FHP at (407) 737-2213 or CRIMELINE.

