TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash blocking north lanes of I-95 in Flagler County

Crash happened at mile marker 296, just north of Palm Coast around 8:30 a.m.

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

All of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are blocked near Palm Coast after a deadly crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla, – All of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are blocked near Palm Coast after a deadly crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website.

The crash happened at mile marker 296, just north of Palm Coast, around 8:30 a.m.

FHP’s website shows the wreck as being fatal but no information has been released about who died or how many vehicles may be involved in the wreck.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras show all traffic is still getting by on the left shoulder, but the crash is causing a backlog.

This story will be updated with more information as soon it becomes available.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

