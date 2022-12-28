TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash blocking north lanes of I-95 in Flagler County

All of the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are blocked near Palm Coast after a deadly crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s website.

The crash happened at mile marker 296, just north of Palm Coast, around 8:30 a.m.

FHP’s website shows the wreck as being fatal but no information has been released about who died or how many vehicles may be involved in the wreck.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras show all traffic is still getting by on the left shoulder, but the crash is causing a backlog.

This story will be updated with more information as soon it becomes available.

