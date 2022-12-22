‘Not a joke:’ Teen arrested after threatening mass shooting at Flagler County school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was arrested after making mass-shooting threats against a school he previously attended, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the teen had sent messages threatening a school shooting at Buddy Taylor Middle School through Instagram to other students on Tuesday.

The parent of one such student found the messages on their child’s cell phone, prompting the parent to contact FCSO, deputies said.

In a release, the sheriff’s office stated that the teen was a former student from BTMS who was removed during the 2021-2022 school year due to disciplinary issues.

The release shows that his mother was contacted by investigators and drove the boy to the Flagler County Jail Administration Building, which is where he was arrested.

However, deputies said an investigation deemed that there was no active threat, as the teen had been in Volusia County with no means of getting to the school.

“Threats such as these are not a joke and will always be taken seriously and investigated,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We don’t like making these arrests, but we will protect Flagler County students to the best of our ability any time a threat such as this one occurs.”

The 14-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice following his arrest, deputies said. He faces a charge of sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

