Cold weather shelter to open in Flagler County as temperatures plummet

Temperatures expected to bottom out in the 20s, low 30s on Saturday morning

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – With temperatures expected to drop to the lowest Central Florida has seen in two years this weekend, a cold weather shelter will be open in Flagler County for anyone who needs a warm place to stay. Officials are urging residents to use the option, even if it means leaving home for the holiday.

The Sheltering Tree will open its shelter Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at the Church on the Rock, which opens if the overnight temperature dips below 40 degrees.

[TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers tasty Christmas gift to Ocala police | Winter is coming: Rain in Central Florida ahead of Arctic blast | Become a News 6 Insider]

Temperatures over the weekend could dip into the 20s in Flagler and other Central Florida counties as a blast of Arctic air hits the country. The wind chill will make temperatures feel colder.

Flagler County officials said they would prefer people go to the shelter than attempt a more dangerous way to stay warm, such as using an oven to heat their home or keeping a portable heater running unattended.

The Church on the Rock is located at 2200 N. State St. in Bunnell and will open each evening at 5:30 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. the next day.

There is also transportation available for those who need it. People who need it should go to the following stops along one of two pickup routes:

PALM COAST

Dollar General at Palm Coast Town Center: 3:30 p.m.

Near the McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100: 4 p.m.

Dollar Tree off Palm Coast Parkway near I-95: 4:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Main Branch Library: 4:45 p.m.

BUNNELL

Bunnell Free Clinic: 4:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church in Bunnell: 4:30 p.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: