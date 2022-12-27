Woman jumps from balcony to escape man accused of attacking her, Flagler deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Ponte Vedra man was arrested early Monday after attacking a woman, causing her to jump off a balcony to escape him, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

In a release, FCSO said Allen Brucker of Ponte Vedra traveled with a woman to spend the Christmas weekend in Palm Coast. At some point, though, Brucker began to punch and strangle the woman, who fought him off and ran to the second-floor balcony, deputies said.

The release shows the woman began to yell for help, and when Brucker broke down the door to the balcony, she jumped into the bushes below to escape him.

Deputies said Brucker went down to the ground floor and caught the woman, dragging her across the street.

However, a nearby person who heard the screaming came and found the pair, deputies said. The witness yelled at Brucker to release the woman — which he did — and the witness helped to woman call 911, deputies said.

According to FCSO, Brucker fled the scene in a white truck, which was soon after found abandoned close by.

Following a search of the area, deputies were finally able to contact Brucker by phone, revealing his location, deputies said.

Deputies said Brucker was arrested and taken to jail, after which it was discovered that he’d violated a no-contact order from another county.

Brucker faces charges of violation of no contact order and strangulation. He is held on no bond.

“We have zero tolerance for domestic violence in Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I hope the victim gets the help she needs to break the cycle of abuse before he kills her.”

No information was provided on whether the woman suffered any injuries during her jump from the balcony.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said it saw an increase in domestic disturbance calls over Christmas weekend.

