Woman solicited money for fake funeral near I-95 in Flagler County, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman with two children was arrested along Interstate 95 in Flagler County after soliciting money for a fake funeral over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Elena Firu, 37, was seen with two boys near Palm Coast Parkway and Boulder Rock Drive wearing neon yellow vests and holding signs and buckets.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies questioned Firu, she provided a fake name and later said that name belonged to her niece who died in a crash in France and that she was raising money for her funeral.

Deputies said afterward, Firu said her niece, whose photo was being used on the signs, was alive and there was no funeral for her.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance footage showed the two children walking through the roadway, asking for money without an adult.

Firu was arrested and faces charges of obstructing a highway, providing law enforcement with a fake name, scheme to defraud and child neglect.

Sheriff’s officials said she bonded out of jail. The Department of Children and Families was also called and waited with the children for a relative to drive from Orlando and pick them up, deputies said.