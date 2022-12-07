No loitering signs installed on I-95 off-ramps in Flagler County

No loitering signs installed on I-95 in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers getting on or off Interstate 95 will notice new signs in Flagler County.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said “no loitering” signs were installed to help protect drivers and pedestrians.

“We get a lot of complaints about people hanging out in these areas,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “With the cooperation of State DOT, we now have the tools to stop this behavior and make sure everyone is safe entering or exiting the interstate.”

Signs were installed at the following off-ramps for both directions:

Exit 293 (Matanzas Woods Parkway)

Exit 289 (Palm Coast Parkway)

Exit 284 (State Road 100)

Exit 278 (Old Dixie Highway)

The locations were selected because they are “historically the most frequented by persons loitering and/or soliciting on the side of the road,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s officials said the sign installations now allow deputies to trespass anyone loitering or soliciting along the interstate.

