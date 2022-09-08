Flagler County commission approves increased budget for sheriff’s office

The Flagler County commission approved a budget increase for the sheriff’s office during its meeting Wednesday night.

During the meeting, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly spoke at the podium to argue for the raises, saying the county’s pay is the lowest out of all the nearby coastal counties — including Volusia and Brevard Counties.

Due to the difference in pay, Staly said his department has had a difficult time keeping deputies or hiring on more.

“The better return on investment is to raise the pay now and keep (deputies) in our community instead of training them to go somewhere else,” Staly said during the meeting.

Staly had requested an additional $700,000 in funding, which the commission voted 3-2 to fully fund.

