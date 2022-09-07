Man stole multiple sets of bleachers from park, Flagler Beach police say

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 56-year-old man Tuesday after finding multiple bleachers that were stolen from a Flagler Beach park, according to police.

A Flagler Beach police officer arrived at Wadsworth Park after reports came in about two aluminum bleachers being stolen, the police department said.

According to a news release, a county employee told police they’d seen a man — later identified as Ronald Schmitt — loading the bleachers into a van before driving off.

Police said they used a license plate reader and information from the witness to locate the vehicle at 3325 U.S. Highway-1, near John’s Auto in Bunnell.

Schmitt had stolen an additional four sets of aluminum bleachers from the park Friday, police said. Police added that those four bleachers were undamaged, though Schmitt had cut the two he’d stolen Tuesday morning.

The bleachers stolen Tuesday were valued at roughly $600 per bleacher, police said. Due to the damage, police said Schmitt was charged with destroying county property.

Schmitt faces charges of grand theft and criminal mischief.

