Flagler Beach Surfers for Autism event moved due to beach erosion, police say

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – The 11th annual Surfers for Autism event in Flagler Beach has been moved due to beach erosion, according to the Flagler Beach Police Department.

Police said the Saturday event will be moved to 6th Street South following beach erosion north of the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier, which was the original location of the event.

Surfers for Autism is a group that holds annual events to spread awareness of autism and the “impact of surfing’s healing magic on children diagnosed on the autism spectrum,” according to the group’s website.

The event will see participants and surfers head out to enjoy music, raffles, lunch and vendors set up along the beach, the group’s website said.

Beach erosion has been an ongoing issue in Flagler Beach, as city leaders look into possible solutions to the problem.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13 and is set to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, head to the group’s website here.

