Homeowners Association president accused of hiding camera in Flagler condo

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The president of the Matanzas Shores Homeowners Association has been arrested on allegations that he installed a hidden camera inside the master bedroom of a condominium, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Orr, 59, surrendered Tuesday night, turning himself in at the Flagler County jail.

Deputies said a woman called the sheriff’s office on Aug. 30 after a weekend stay at the condo. As the woman was packing to leave, she said that she discovered a camera hidden in a flower pot in the master bedroom, according to a news release.

Investigators said they found video on the camera showing two people “in various stages of undress,” including the woman who filed the report. Deputies said there was also video of Orr testing the camera inside his own apartment before it was placed in the flower pot.

The owner of the condo told investigators she had given Orr access to the apartment to check on its condition because she lives out of state, according to the release.

Deputies said they found several more “spy cameras” and other electronic devices in Orr’s home, and they are now being examined.

“I’m urging anyone who has allowed Orr unsupervised access into their home to check for secret recording devices and to contact us right away if they find anything suspicious,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “At this time, the evidence suggests that Robert Orr acted alone.”

Orr faces four counts of video voyeurism.

