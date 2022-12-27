Tampa motorcyclist killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Tampa man riding a motorcycle died Monday afternoon after being struck by an oncoming vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 484 and County Road 467 around 2:09 p.m., troopers said.

[TRENDING: More cold for Central Florida | Random Florida Fact: The town of Christmas | Become a News 6 Insider]

In a crash report, troopers stated that the motorcyclist was driving east along County Road 484 before turning left onto County Road 467.

The report shows that as the motorcyclist turned, it entered into the path of an oncoming sedan headed west along County Road 484.

The sedan struck the motorcycle, sending the man into the intersection. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, troopers said.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the sedan were injured in the crash, according to FHP.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: