Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.

Troopers said the motorcyclist tried to drive through the outside shoulder to pass a tractor-trailer in front of him, though he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The man landed in the outside shoulder, but the motorcycle went into the roadway and struck the right side of a van in the other lane before landing in front of the tractor-trailer, causing the vehicle’s undercarriage to strike the motorcycle, troopers said.

The crash report shows the man died at the scene, though the drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles were uninjured.

