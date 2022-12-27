Wanted teen turns himself in after shooting at Lady Lake apartment complex

LADY LAKE, Fla. – A teen wanted in the shooting of an 18-year-old at a Lady Lake apartment complex was arrested Monday, according to the police department.

Police said a fight broke out among a group of teens at The Cove Apartments in Lady Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 17.

The fight spilled into the parking lot, leading to one of the teens — 17-year-old Michael Pettis — to pull out a handgun and shoot 18-year-old Antonio Negahbam in the abdomen, police said.

A release by the police department says that Pettis fled the scene, and Negahbam was flown to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition. An arrest warrant was then issued for Pettis, the release shows.

Police said that Pettis eventually turned himself in at the Lake County Jail on Monday. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Marion County pending trial.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Lady Lake Police Department at (352) 751-1565.

