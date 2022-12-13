1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Troopers said the Nissan Rogue struck the right side of the Volkswagen Touareg before going into the eastbound lanes and hitting the front of a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

The drivers of the Touareg and Cruze were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Rogue, a 66-year-old Grand Island man, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to FHP. The man’s passenger, an 87-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.