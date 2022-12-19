71º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

17-year-old wanted after shooting man at Lady Lake apartment complex, police say

Arrest warrant issued for Michael Dashaun Pettis

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lady Lake, Lake County, Shooting, Crime
17-year-old Michael Dashaun Pettis (Lady Lake Police Department)

LADY LAKE, Fla. – A 17-year-old is on the run after Lady Lake police said he shot a man during a fight at an apartment complex on Saturday.

Investigators said Michael Dashaun Pettis shot Antonio Michael Baharam Negahban, 18, after a fight broke out among a group of teens at The Cove Apartments.

[TRENDING: It’s gonna get how cold? Arctic blast to bring Christmas-time freeze to Florida | 4 injured when pickup truck crashes into Hideaway Bar in Orlando, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said several teens were hanging out when the brawl start, spilling into the parking.

During the fight, officers said Pettis pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, hitting Negahban at least once in the abdomen, before the accused gunman took off.

Negahban was flown to a hospital where he remains in stable condition, police said.

If you have information regarding this crime, please contact the Lady Lake Police Department at 352-751-1565. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Central Florida Crimeline toll-free at 1-800-423-8477 or online at cfcrimeline.com

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email