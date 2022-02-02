71º

Police working to recover body at Lady Lake construction site

Incident occurred near U.S. 27/441

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

LADY LAKE, Fla. – Search and rescue teams were deployed to recover a body at a bridge construction site in Lady Lake Wednesday night, according to police.

The incident occurred in the area of U.S. 27/441.

Investigators are working to recover the body using heavy equipment, the department said.

Drivers are encouraged to use County Road 466 as an alternate route.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

