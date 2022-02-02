Police working to recover body at Lady Lake construction site

LADY LAKE, Fla. – Search and rescue teams were deployed to recover a body at a bridge construction site in Lady Lake Wednesday night, according to police.

The incident occurred in the area of U.S. 27/441.

[TRENDING: Whoopi Goldberg suspended over Holocaust race remarks | VIDEO: Massive fight breaks out at Golden Corral over piece of meat | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators are working to recover the body using heavy equipment, the department said.

Drivers are encouraged to use County Road 466 as an alternate route.

Ad

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.