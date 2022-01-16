Motorcyclist dead after crash in Lake County, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 5:33 p.m. near State Road 19 and County Road 19A.

Troopers said the motorcycle was heading south on S.R. 19 when the operator of the motorcycle, described by the FHP as a 69-year-old man, attempted to make a right turn to travel west onto C.R. 19A.

As the motorcycle made the turn, the man lost control of the motorcycle. Troopers said the motorcycle struck a sign and overturned into a ditch.

The man was ejected and later pronounced dead at a hospital, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the FHP.