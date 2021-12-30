Motorcyclist, 73, dies after crashing into pickup truck in Sumter County, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Wednesday after he crashed into a vehicle that turned into his path in Sumter County that afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 73-year-old Webster man was traveling east on County Road 48 when a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn into the westbound lanes from County Road 616.

Officials said the pickup truck driver failed to yield, causing the motorcycle to crash into its side.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died, FHP said.

Troopers said the two people in the truck, a man and woman both 71 years old, were uninjured in the crash.