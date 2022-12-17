18-year-old shot after fight breaks out among group of teens in Lady Lake, police say

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LADY LAKE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was shot after a fight broke out among a group of teens, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

Deputy Chief Jason Brough said the group got into a fight in the parking lot of a Lady Lake apartment complex when a 17-year-old boy pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

At least one shot struck an 18-year-old man in the abdomen, according to police.

Deputy Chief Brough said the victim is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

The suspect is not in custody, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

