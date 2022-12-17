18-year-old shot after fight breaks out among group of teens in Lady Lake, police say

LADY LAKE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was shot after a fight broke out among a group of teens, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.
Deputy Chief Jason Brough said the group got into a fight in the parking lot of a Lady Lake apartment complex when a 17-year-old boy pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.
[TRENDING: Christmas miracle? Arctic blast could bring below freezing temperatures to Central Florida | ‘This is crazy:’ 13 strangers take road trip after flight is canceled in Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider]
At least one shot struck an 18-year-old man in the abdomen, according to police.
Deputy Chief Brough said the victim is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.
The suspect is not in custody, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: