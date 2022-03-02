77º

Lady Lake postal worker accused of stealing mail pleads guilty

Farleigh faces up to five years in federal prison

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

OCALA, Fla. – A former postal contract worker accused of opening thousands of pieces of mail in Lake and Sumter counties has pleaded guilty to possessing stolen mail.

Miranda Delee Farleigh, 25, was arrested in November. She was indicted in federal court last month.

Investigators say they found piles of open mail in her car and bedroom from her route for the Lady Lake Post Office, which included stations in The Villages.

The U.S. Justice Dept. says that, when confronted, Farleigh admitted to opening outgoing mail for a month to steal money and gift cards to support a heroin addiction.

Investigators say Farleigh opened about 4,000 pieces of mail.

Farleigh faces a maximum of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

