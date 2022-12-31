Teen hospitalized after being shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teen is in the hospital after being shot on Friday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at a party just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Silver Star Road.

[TRENDING: Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95 | YEAR IN REVIEW: Here are ClickOrlando’s Top 10 stories of 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to Orlando police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a teen with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: