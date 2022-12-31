73º

Local News

Teen hospitalized after being shot in Orlando, police say

Shooting happened in the area of OBT and Silver Star Rd

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Lauren Cervantes, Reporter

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Crime
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A teen is in the hospital after being shot on Friday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at a party just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Silver Star Road.

[TRENDING: Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95 | YEAR IN REVIEW: Here are ClickOrlando’s Top 10 stories of 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to Orlando police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a teen with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

>

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email

Lauren Cervantes was born and raised in the Midwest but calls Florida her second home. She joined News 6 in August 2019 as a reporter.

email