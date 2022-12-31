69º

1 hospitalized after fire in garage fills home with smoke, Orange County firefighters say

Fire occurred on Sailfin Drive

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was hospitalized after a fire Saturday morning at a home on Lake Pickett, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The fire on Sailfin Drive resulted in smoke in the home, a department spokesperson said.

No further word of the person’s condition or about the fire had been provided at the time of this writing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

