Resident displaced after fire at Ocala home, officials say

OCALA, Fla. – A Marion County resident was displaced after a fire made their home uninhabitable, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

A news release said firefighters were dispatched to a home located in the 1400 block of Northeast 24th Street in Ocala on Tuesday around 4:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story home with smoke showing from the front attic vent, and crews completed an inspection of the residence, spotting flames in the rear, according to the release.

Firefighters said although the fire was contained to an enclosed storage area at the back of the residence that fire, smoke, and water damage made the home uninhabitable.

One resident was displaced because of the fire, officials said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to the release.

