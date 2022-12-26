Marion County fire crews battle back-to-back fires on Christmas

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Back-to-back fires broke out at two homes in the south end of Marion County on Christmas, according to fire rescue officials.

The first fire was reported at a mobile home located in the 5400 block of Southeast 30th Court at 9:47 a.m., fire officials said. A caller reported the double-wide mobile home was fully involved, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters from Rescue 518′s Belleview Station 18 went into search and rescue mode, according to officials, and they were able to determine that nobody was home. Marion County Fire Rescue said they had the fire under control by 10:04 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, fire officials said.

According to Marion County Fire Rescue, as units were clearing the first fire, a second residential fire was reported at 12:52 p.m. in the 10800 block of Southeast 50th Avenue in Belleview.

Marion County Fire Rescue battle a Christmas day fire (Marion County Fire Rescue)

A 911 caller reported heavy smoke coming from the garage and firefighters from Rescue 518 arrived first on the scene, fire officials said. Firefighters said primary and secondary searches were completed and found nobody home at the residence.

Marion County Fire Rescue said the fire was under control at 1:06 p.m.

The cause and origin of the second fire remains under investigation, as well.

No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters at either scene, officials said.

“It is a tragedy to work any fire, more so on Christmas Day. The men and women of MCFR are selfless servants and courageous first responders. The rapid response and quick deployment of hose lines ensured no other adjacent structures were affected,” Deputy Chief Robert Graff said.

