19-year-old killed in crash with pickup truck in Marion County

Crash happened at US-27 and NW 80th Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was killed Sunday in a Marion County crash when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. at U.S. Highway 27 and NW 80th Avenue.

According to an FHP crash report, the 19-year-old was stopped on a stop sign on NW 80th Avenue and went into the intersection, getting struck by a pickup truck that was traveling west on U.S. 27.

The pickup truck driver, a 21-year-old woman, was uninjured in the crash, the FHP said.

No other details have been released.

