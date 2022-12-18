No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County

A pickup truck hauling onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?

A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a pickup truck carrying several thousands pounds of onions with a trailer fully engulfed in flamers.

The driver told firefighters the truck’s tires blew out and when he pulled over to check on them, he saw flames coming from the trailer’s passenger side, according to officials.

Fire rescue said six cargo bins, containing 1,000 pounds of onions each, were impacted and no injuries were reported.

