Chip off the ol’ trailer: Container storing 40,000 pounds of potato chips catches fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – It was crunch time for Ocala Fire Rescue Thursday when they put out a fire in a trailer carrying about 40,000 pounds of potato chips.

Firefighters said they responded to Outlaw Snax, located at 3031 W. Silver Springs Blvd., shortly before 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a detached trailer filled with chips consumed in flames.

No one was hurt, but the chips could not be saved.

