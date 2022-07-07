Osceola County breaks ground on new fire station

Station 45 is set to serve both tourists and residents, and the plan has been in the works for seven years.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A piece of green land on Sadina Street will be the home of Osceola County Fire Station 45.

Fire Chief Larry Collier and other county officials broke ground at the site Thursday, located right off Calypso Cay Way near Poinciana Boulevard.

Collier said the station is one of three new stations being built in the county.

Collier said the station will be a huge help for other fire crews who respond to multiple calls in the area.

“With the growth there is a direct relationship between the population and the growth and the numbers of calls we get. For example, last year — we usually run 27,000 calls a year — last year, we were close to 40,000 calls. That’s almost a 10,000-call increase overall,” Collier said.

The station will be hurricane resistant for winds up to 150 mph and it will have a large community room which will also serve for elections.

Once completed, it will bring the number of fire stations to 17 in Osceola County.

Chief Collier said the goal is to eventually have a total of 32 fire stations in the county within the next several years.

