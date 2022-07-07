93º

Local News

Osceola County breaks ground on new fire station

New station is 1 of 3 being built in county, chief says

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Tags: Boomtown, Osceola County, Central Florida, Firefighters, Osceola County Fire Rescue Department
Station 45 is set to serve both tourists and residents, and the plan has been in the works for seven years.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A piece of green land on Sadina Street will be the home of Osceola County Fire Station 45.

Fire Chief Larry Collier and other county officials broke ground at the site Thursday, located right off Calypso Cay Way near Poinciana Boulevard.

[TRENDING: What’s that smell? Tons of stinky seaweed covers Central Florida coast | 8 Central Florida shops where the chocolate flows | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Collier said the station is one of three new stations being built in the county.

Station 45 is set to serve both tourists and residents, and the plan has been in the works for seven years.

Collier said the station will be a huge help for other fire crews who respond to multiple calls in the area.

“With the growth there is a direct relationship between the population and the growth and the numbers of calls we get. For example, last year — we usually run 27,000 calls a year — last year, we were close to 40,000 calls. That’s almost a 10,000-call increase overall,” Collier said.

The station will be hurricane resistant for winds up to 150 mph and it will have a large community room which will also serve for elections.

Once completed, it will bring the number of fire stations to 17 in Osceola County.

Chief Collier said the goal is to eventually have a total of 32 fire stations in the county within the next several years.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Ezzy Castro is a multimedia journalist on News 6's morning team who has a passion for telling the stories of the people in the Central Florida community. Ezzy worked at WFOR CBS4 in South Florida and KBMT in Beaumont, Texas, where she covered Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Being from Miami, Ezzy loves Cuban coffee and croquetas!

email