Planned Orlando district would bring apartments, shops to Rosemont; residents fighting it

A rendering of the proposed RoseArts District in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Despite Central Florida’s booming population, a billion-dollar development proposed for an Orlando community is facing backlash.

The plan could change the landscape around the Rosemont area.

[TRENDING: How a legal battle with Disney helped create one of Orlando’s most powerful attorneys | Tropics: Hurricane center now watching 3 systems | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

News 6 got a copy of the master plan the developer sent to the city of Orlando with plans to move forward with apartments, retail shops and more at a Rosemont abandoned golf course.

Ad

The Westside Capital Group developer submitted phase 1 last week of the controversial RoseArts District, after Orlando commissioners approved the rezoning plan late last year.

Phase 1 would include 1,600 units in four apartment buildings, some green space, and about 150,000 square feet of retail shops.

In total, a spokesperson of the developer said about 10% of the apartments will be affordable housing.

They released a statement to News 6 Monday saying:

“We look forward to completing the process with the City and delivering this exciting mixed-use development, which includes much-needed housing for Central Florida.”

Meanwhile, some residents say not in their backyard.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Carline Theodore. “I don’t like it because it’s going to be too much traffic in here.”

Ad

Cindi Huppel owns a condo in Rosemont and is also in opposition.

“I am definitely totally against it,” said Huppel. “You walk out your back yard and it’s just like hello. I mean they’re right there on top of you, which is nuts.”

Many residents have signed petitions and even put-up signs in their yards reading “Save our Green Space.”

But, not everyone is against it. One woman spoke out at a Municipal Planning Board last year, saying, “I strongly support this project because I see our community depleting more and more.”

The developer said there’s no word now on the order of construction if this all moves forward.

The city’s Municipal Planning Board is set to meet and review the plan on Aug. 16, with final approval by city commissioners in September.

Residents in Rosemont said they are taking legal action to try to block this development from coming to their neighborhood.

News 6 will keep you posted as this moves forward.