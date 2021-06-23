Neighbors oppose development plans for old Lake Orlando Golf Course in Rosemont

ORLANDO, Fla. – Developers presented their plans to the Rosemont community Tuesday night for the redevelopment of the former Lake Orlando Golf Course to become the RoseArts District but not all of the attendees were excited about the plans.

The 65-acre area next to Lake Orlando off Orange Blossom Trail is slated to become the RoseArts District with green space, apartments, shops and walking trails, but neighbors say they are concerned about the lack of infrastructure to support the surge in residents and traffic.

On Tuesday evening, the owner of the property, Lake Orlando Land Owner, held a community meeting at Rosemont Community Center to allow for questions about the development.

The meeting was halted several times due to the raucous crowd.

“We want this to be the next Lake Nona,” the presenter said. In response, attendees loudly booed and yelled, “No.”

Meanwhile, some attendees spoke in favor of the development.

“If we do not build new housing now, my generation will suffer,” one supporter said.

Developers say the $1 billion project will include nearly 6,000 units and buildings up to eight stories high.