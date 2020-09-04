Free COVID-19 testing site to open at Rosemont Neighborhood Center

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A free coronavirus testing site will open at the Rosemont Neighborhood Center in Orlando on Sept. 9.

City officials said there is no symptom criteria to get a test, but appointments are required.

Appointments can be made here.

Patients must be 18 and they must have an Orange County ID.

Appointments can be made starting Friday at this link.

Results typically come back five days after the test is administered.

Orange County posted a list of sites patients can get a COVID-19 test or an antibody test, for more information click this link.