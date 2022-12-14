Convicted Marion County Oath Keepers leader asks for new trial

The FBI says video shows Kelly Meggs (pictured) and his wife Connie Meggs at a gun range in Leesburg months before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Marion County man who was convicted of conspiring to interfere with the transfer of power in the 2020 presidential election is asking a federal judge for a new trial.

A federal jury convicted Kelly Meggs – the Florida leader of the Oath Keepers – of seditious conspiracy two weeks ago.

[TRENDING: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after being exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop | TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to court documents, attorneys Stanley Woodward and Juli Haller did not immediately go into detail about why Meggs should be granted a new trial, alluding only to statutes that refer to the evidence presented to the jury.

“Mr. Meggs ultimately challenges his convictions as to the above counts on grounds that will be set forth in a substantive supplemental memorandum, which the court has advised is due on or before Dec. 23, 2022,” they wrote.

Meggs faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced next year.

He is one of 35 Central Florida residents arrested and charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: