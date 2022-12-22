Death investigation in Ocala forces road closure, police say

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police are asking for tips as officers investigate a death in the area of an intersection, announcing the closure of a road there, according to the department’s social media.

The death was reported in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th street, police said. In a tweet, the Ocala Police Department stated Northwest 14th Street was closed in the area, suggesting drivers find an alternate route.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw unusual activity in the area Wednesday night, the post states. Those with information were urged to call (352) 369-7000, or Crimeline to remain anonymous by calling 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or texting **8477.

No other information was shared.

We are investigating a death in the area of N Magnolia Ave. and NW 14th St. NW 14th St. is closed so please use an alternate route. If you saw any unusual activity Wednesday night (12/21) in this area, please call 369-7000. You can report suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers. — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 22, 2022

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the investigation and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: