2 injured in Ocala road rage shooting, police say

OCALA, Fla. – Two men were injured Monday in a road rage shooting in Ocala, shutting down a road, according to police.
The Ocala Police Department said State Road 40 is closed from 67th Avenue Road to 60th Avenue.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
The department said the victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the men was hit in the head and the other suffered a gunshot wound, according to the department.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.
(1/2)Traffic Alert: W SR 40 Eastbound all lanes are blocked from 67 Ave. Rd. to 60th Ave. due to a road rage incident that involved a shooting. The two men involved were taken to the hospital as a result. One was hit in the head and one was shot. Neither have life threatening…— Ocala Police (@ocalapd) December 19, 2022
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: