2 injured in Ocala road rage shooting, police say

SR-40 closed from 67th Avenue Road to 60th Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Ocala police say two people were injured in a road rage shooting. (Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. – Two men were injured Monday in a road rage shooting in Ocala, shutting down a road, according to police.

The Ocala Police Department said State Road 40 is closed from 67th Avenue Road to 60th Avenue.

The department said the victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the men was hit in the head and the other suffered a gunshot wound, according to the department.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

