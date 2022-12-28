Woman killed, 1 hurt in Ocala house fire, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and another was hospitalized due to a house fire Tuesday night in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to the fire on Southwest 52nd Court after 11 p.m., a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed with News 6. The two victims were described as adult women, yet no ages were immediately made available.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another was hospitalized, but the extent of her injuries is not known, the spokesperson said.

Marion County officials, along with the Fire Marshal, are still investigating the fire. There was no word on the cause of the fire at the time of this writing.

