Woman killed, 1 hurt in Ocala house fire, sheriff’s office says

Cause of fire still being investigated

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and another was hospitalized due to a house fire Tuesday night in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to the fire on Southwest 52nd Court after 11 p.m., a sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed with News 6. The two victims were described as adult women, yet no ages were immediately made available.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another was hospitalized, but the extent of her injuries is not known, the spokesperson said.

Marion County officials, along with the Fire Marshal, are still investigating the fire. There was no word on the cause of the fire at the time of this writing.

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

