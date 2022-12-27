48º

Fire crews extinguish home fire in Orange County

House caught fire along Grassmere Lane, fire officials said

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, Orange County
House fire along Grassmere Lane (Orange County Fire Rescue)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews extinguished a house fire in Orange County Monday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said a home along Grassmere Lane caught fire Monday evening, with crews reporting that flames were showing up from “the Charlie side” of the home.

Crews were able to put out the fire, and all inhabitants of the home were outside at the time of the fire, OCFR stated.

Afterward, OCFR told News 6 that crews vented the home and put out some other small fires on the property.

Fire crews said the cause of the fire is still unknown. The Red Cross has been contacted to help the family, according to OCFR.

