Fire crews extinguish home fire in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews extinguished a house fire in Orange County Monday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said a home along Grassmere Lane caught fire Monday evening, with crews reporting that flames were showing up from “the Charlie side” of the home.

#HouseFire Crews on scene of a house fire on GRASSMERE LN. Initial units report Flames showing from the Charlie side of the home. All occupants are reported to be out of the structure. The cause is unknown at this time. Will update if more information comes available. pic.twitter.com/d2XE5jc8Qu — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 27, 2022

Crews were able to put out the fire, and all inhabitants of the home were outside at the time of the fire, OCFR stated.

Afterward, OCFR told News 6 that crews vented the home and put out some other small fires on the property.

Fire crews said the cause of the fire is still unknown. The Red Cross has been contacted to help the family, according to OCFR.

