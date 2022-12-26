Melbourne Beach home damaged in early morning fire

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Flames tore through the roof of a Melbourne Beach home early Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Magnolia Avenue. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m.

Crews from several fire departments, including Indialantic and Brevard County Fire Rescue, were called to battle the flames.

News 6 is working to learn whether anyone was inside the home when the flames started.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

