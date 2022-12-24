41º

Fire breaks out in Orlando home on Christmas Eve

No injuries were reported, officials say

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Fire
Orlando Fire Department fights a fire on Dec. 24 (Orlando Fire Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Easy Avenue, according to a tweet from the department.

Fire officials said that no people were inside the home at the time of the fire on Saturday morning and no injuries were reported.

According to their tweet, “the fire was extinguished quickly despite the below-freezing temperatures and an extended distance from a hydrant.”

No other details were disclosed.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

