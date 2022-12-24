Fire breaks out in Orlando home on Christmas Eve

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Easy Avenue, according to a tweet from the department.

Fire officials said that no people were inside the home at the time of the fire on Saturday morning and no injuries were reported.

According to their tweet, “the fire was extinguished quickly despite the below-freezing temperatures and an extended distance from a hydrant.”

No other details were disclosed.

