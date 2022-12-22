60º

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Orlando, police say

Officers respond to East Colonial Drive, Maguire Boulevard

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Orlando, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Maguire Boulevard and East Colonial Drive, police said.

The pedestrian, so far only identified as a man, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

