Casselberry police ask for public’s help to find driver in hit-and-run crash

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Casselberry police shared videos with News 6 of the pickup truck that they believe was involved in the death of Bridgett Marie Garret, a 51-year-old woman struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersections of State Road 436 and U.S. 17-92.

“Whether it’s the holidays or not, it’s still hard to lose a family member, so I would ask them: put yourself in this family’s position that lost this person,” said Officer Scott Munn, one of the traffic homicide investigators in charge of the case. “We’re trying to track a path of the suspect vehicle to see if we can find out not only the direction they traveled afterwards, but we’re hoping for an LPR hit on the tag.”

Surveillance video shows a bridge-view of a pickup truck passing through State Road 436 and U.S. 17-92 moments after the woman was hit.

Officer Munn said it appeared the driver was not speeding, but they must have known whether they hit an object or a person.

“(The video) does show what appears to be a dark-colored pickup truck unknown make or model abruptly stopping on westbound (State Road) 436, just prior to 1792,” Munn said. “The truck in the video did hesitate for a couple of seconds before leaving, so that would indicate that they knew they hit something.”

The hit-and-run happened early Sunday morning. Casselberry police said officers responded to an emergency call about a woman on the side of the road near the intersection of State Road 436 and U.S. 17-92.

“A Good Samaritan found the body laying on the road they pulled their car up to block the body so no other vehicles would run it over and they dialed 9-1-1,” Munn said. “Hit-and-runs in general in the area being a lot more common, but most of the time, it’s vehicle-versus-vehicle, not vehicle-versus-pedestrian.”

Casselberry police said the fact the hit-and-run happened on a Sunday morning before sunrise makes it more challenging to locate the driver of the vehicle. If you have any information about this incident or the vehicle involved, contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

