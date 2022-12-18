Casselberry police looking for driver in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Lines painted on the center of a road.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Casselberry police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to the left lanes of westbound State Road 436 at U.S. Highway 17-92 when a good Samaritan reported a pedestrian down on that road around 5:46 a.m.

The pedestrian, identified as 51-year-old Bridget Marie Garrett, was later pronounced dead, according to the Casselberry Police Department. Police said her injuries resulted from being struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash, driver or vehicle involved is encouraged to contact Investigator Munn by email smunn@casselberry.org or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

