Former UCF football player Mike Merritt killed in wrong-way crash in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A former UCF football player died Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP confirmed Tuesday that Mike Merritt, 38, was killed in the wreck, which happened around 3:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of S.R. 417 near mile marker 36.

An FHP crash report stated that Merritt was driving a Ford Mustang south in the northbound center E-Pass lane of S.R. 417 and crashed into a Honda Accord driven by an Oviedo man.

Merritt was taken to a hospital, where he later died, troopers said.

According to the crash report, the driver of the Accord and the driver of a van that struck the Accord were taken to hospitals with injuries.

It’s not known why or how long Merritt had been driving the wrong way on the toll road.

Merritt, of West Palm Beach, played tight end at UCF and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008 but never played in the NFL.

Mike Sims-Walker, a teammate of Merritt’s at UCF, created a GoFundMe page for Merritt, asking others to help Merritt’s 18-year-old son.

“Mike Merritt Sr. was a devoted father!” Sims-Walker wrote. “He was in the process of saving money up to buy Lil Mike a car who’s a senior in high school and also slated to graduate this spring.”

Merritt also leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

