OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash is under investigation in Osceola County.

The wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on State Road 429 near the exit to Sinclair Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Southbound lanes of S.R. 429 were closed after the crash.

Details about the wreck have not been released.

Check back for updates.