Man, woman used Grinch blanket to steal from Universal Studios, Orlando police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avon Park man faces grand theft charges after police said he stole merchandise from Universal Orlando Resort on Nov. 4, according to an arrest affidavit.

Orlando police said a loss prevention officer witnessed Alexander Gill and a woman inside of the Universal Studios store approach an assorted pin display and select a pin set. The officer said Gill walked to another section of the store where he concealed the pin in his back pocket.

Gill then exited the store without making any attempts at purchasing the pin set, according to the affidavit.

Police said the loss prevention officer approached Gill and “requested the pin set” at which time Gill provided it to the officer.

The officer accompanied Gill and the woman — who was in a wheelchair with a Grinch blanket on her lap — to the investigations office, police said. Once in the office, the loss prevention officer said he noticed the woman had two bags of merchandise hidden under the blanket, the affidavit states.

Gill admitted that the items in the bags — including the blanket — were not paid for. The 41 stolen items totaled $774.74 in value, according to the affidavit.

Gill faces charges of grand theft third-degree. The affidavit does not state whether the woman will face charges.

