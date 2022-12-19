‘Get justice for my only child:’ Orange County mom uses billboards to help find son’s killer

Golain Wright (center) is the mother of Kemoze Chambers, who was killed in 2019. Billboards seeking information into his death are going up around Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Billboards are going up around Orlando this week seeking information on the death of an Orange County man in 2019.

Kemoze Chambers was 29 when he was found shot in his apartment in the 3000 block of North Powers Drive on the night of Aug. 25, 2019. He died at the hospital.

On Monday, Chambers’ mother held a news conference to call attention to the new billboards along Silver Star Road.

“Please I’m begging the public to me assisting to get justice for my only child,” Golain Wright said. “Please, I’m begging the public, please help me.”

Wright said she brought Chambers to the area when he was 9 years old, raising him as a single mother. She said he did everything he was supposed to do, going to school and getting a job as a scaffolding contractor, but he was killed weeks before his 30th birthday.

Wright’s attorneys said no one knows why Chambers was shot.

“Every month we call (Orange County Sheriff’s Office) and it’s the same answer, they haven’t heard anything,” Wright said.

If you have any information, you can call Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-8477. There’s a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting.

