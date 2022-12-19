53º

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Shooting happened in the 13000 block of Bayview Isle Drive

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in serious condition after being shot in Orange County, deputies said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 13000 block of Bayview Isle Drive on Sunday at 3:23 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Deputies said that upon arrival, they located a man in his 20s who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

