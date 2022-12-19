Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in serious condition after being shot in Orange County, deputies said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 13000 block of Bayview Isle Drive on Sunday at 3:23 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

[TRENDING: ‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say | Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said that upon arrival, they located a man in his 20s who had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: